New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former governor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader OP Kohli saying that he played a key role in strengthening the party in Delhi.

Former governor OP Kohli was 87 years old when he passed away. Kohli was the 19th governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, many BJP party leaders condoled the demise of OP Kohli.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressing condolence said that OP Kohli in his long public life earned a lot of respect for his efficiency and scholarship.

"Shri OP Kohliji in his long public life earned a lot of respect for his efficiency and scholarship. He was the Governor of Gujarat and also played an effective role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. I am deeply saddened by his demise. May God give strength to his family," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the news of the demise of Om Prakash Kohli, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Governor of Gujarat, is sad.

"The news of the demise of Om Prakash Kohli, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Governor of Gujarat, is sad. My heartfelt tribute to him. He has lived a life as a dedicated activist towards ideology and organization. He has an important contribution to strengthening the party and the organization. Along with being an educationist, and politician, Kohli ji has also been a good writer. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti," Tweeted Gadkari.

OP Kohli was also elected to Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

