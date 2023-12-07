New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Hanukkah greetings to Jewish people in India and around the world.

Hanukkah is a Jewish festival that reaffirms the ideals of Judaism and commemorates in particular the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles on each day of the festival, according to Britannica.

"Hanukkah Sameach! I extend my warmest greetings to our Jewish friends in India and around the world on the occasion of Hanukkah. May this festival bring peace, hope and brightness in everybody's lives," Modi said on X, tagging his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

