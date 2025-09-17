Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, a responsive governance mission envisaged as the world's largest tribal grassroots leadership programme, covering 11 crore tribal citizens across 1 lakh villages in 30 States/UTs.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has declared 15th November 2024 to 15th November 2025 as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh.

Also Read | US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rate for First Time in 2025.

As a landmark initiative of this celebration, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has launched the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan - a responsive governance mission envisaged as the world's largest tribal grassroots leadership programme, covering 11 crore tribal citizens across 1 lakh villages in 30 States/UTs.

Today, while inaugurating the programme at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister formally launched the Abhiyan. PM stated, "Noting that the resonance of the Adi Sewa Parv is already being heard across the country in various phases, the Prime Minister launched the Madhya Pradesh edition from Dhar. He emphasised that this campaign will serve as a bridge to directly connect the tribal communities of Madhya Pradesh with various government schemes".

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Pope Leo XIV Blesses PM Modi on 75th Birthday During Papal Audience in Vatican City.

As part of the Abhiyan, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Adi Sewa Parv, celebrated across 1 lakh tribal-dominated villages. During this fortnight-long campaign, each village will co-create its Tribal Village Vision 2030, laying the foundation for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Every village will establish an Adi Sewa Kendra - a single-window citizen service centre, where residents will contribute Adi Sewa Samay (a weekly hour of voluntary service).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (SNSP) Abhiyaan along with the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, today. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)