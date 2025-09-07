New Delhi [India], September 7(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary, lauding his vision of equality, compassion, and universal brotherhood that continues to inspire generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, we recall his vision and impact on our social as well as spiritual landscape. His teachings of equality, compassion and universal brotherhood resonate widely. His call for social reform and furthering education continues to inspire generations."

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, a saint and social reformer from Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi, who represents Wayanad Constituency in the Lok Sabha, wrote on X, "I pay my sincere tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, a revered saint and social reformer from Kerala."

"His teachings on equality, justice, and compassion continue to inspire and guide us towards a more progressive society," the post read.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his jayanthi, calling him a great spiritual leader who fought discrimination and dedicated his life to building an equal society.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Humble tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his jayanthi. A great spiritual leader and fearless social reformer, he challenged discrimination and worked for a just, equal, and inclusive society."

Sri Narayana Jayanthi is a state festival of Kerala. It is celebrated on Chathayam day during the Onam season in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar.

Sree Narayana Guru (20 August 1856 - 20 September 1928) was a saint, philosopher, spiritual leader, and social reformer from Kerala, India.

The Guru actively promoted education, cleanliness, devotion to God, organisation, and agriculture. He encouraged industries as a means for economic independence. He believed that with the right skills, hard work, knowledge, education, and a clean living environment, people could transform themselves into self-confident, self-respecting, fearless, and morally and financially strong communities. (ANI)

