New Delhi, September 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary, recalling the revered saint-philosopher’s immense contribution to India’s social and spiritual fabric. “On the birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, we recall his vision and impact on our social as well as spiritual landscape. His teachings of equality, compassion and universal brotherhood resonate widely. His call for social reform and furthering education continues to inspire generations,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to revered social reformer and spiritual leader Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary, recalling his enduring contributions to social justice, equality, and harmony. Teachers’ Day 2025, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Teachers, Pays Tribute to Former Indian President.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on Birth Anniversary

On the birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, we recall his vision and impact on our social as well as spiritual landscape. His teachings of equality, compassion and universal brotherhood resonate widely. His call for social reform and furthering education continues to inspire… pic.twitter.com/lWKJo2da6p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2025

Taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah said, “On the Jayanti of Sree Narayana Guru Ji, I bow to the great saint, philosopher, and reformer who dedicated his life to eradicating social evils and uplifting the marginalised. His timeless message of compassion, equality, and knowledge continues to guide Bharat towards a fair and harmonious society.” Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Former Indian Prime Minister on His 81st Birth Anniversary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered the Guru in his post, writing, “Humble tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his jayanthi. A great spiritual leader and fearless social reformer, he challenged discrimination and worked for a just, equal, and inclusive society. His vision continues to guide us and strengthen our resolve for social justice.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to the spiritual leader, saying, “I pay my sincere tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, a revered saint and social reformer from Kerala. His teachings on equality, justice, and compassion continue to inspire and guide us towards a more progressive society.”

Meanwhile, Pranavanand Swami of Narayana Guru Shakti Peeth, Kardal village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district (Karnataka), announced that 18 personalities would be conferred with the prestigious “Brahmashree Narayana Guru Award” for their contributions in fields such as social work, education, health, agriculture, literature, art, music, theatre, and sports.

He further said that this year’s celebrations hold special significance as they mark the centenary of the historic 1925 meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala, a moment that continues to be celebrated as a milestone in India’s social reform movement.

Events, processions, and special prayers were organised across Kerala and other parts of the country to commemorate the Guru’s birth anniversary, with followers reiterating his call for “One Caste, One Religion, One God for Humanity.”

Sree Narayana Guru (1856-1928), a social reformer and spiritual leader from Kerala, is remembered for his tireless efforts to dismantle caste barriers and promote social harmony. He championed the cause of education as a tool for empowerment and emphasised that true spirituality lies in service to humanity. His famous dictum, “One caste, one religion, one God for humankind,” became a rallying cry against discrimination and inequality.

