New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reminded the followers of spiritual leader Harichand Thakur about his teachings and said if there is a mentality of violence or anarchy in society, it should be opposed.

"Shri Shri Harichand Thakur used to say that in order to safeguard our rights we need to perform our duties... if someone is stopped from taking part in any political event due to their ideology, then it is our duty to raise our voice against the mentality of violence and anarchy," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said it is our right to take part in a political event and if someone is stopped from taking part in it, it is a violation of their political rights.

PM Modi was virtually addressing 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' organised at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal's Thakurbari on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur.

PM Modi in his address made a "humble request to the members of Matua community to spread awareness in the society to stop corruption."

"If you witness someone being harassed anywhere, then you should raise your voice. It is our duty towards society as well as the nation," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister's comments come at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress are sparring over the Birbhum violence.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

