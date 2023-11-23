New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully used technology to provide citizen-centric governance to curb corruption, increase transparency and promptly address grievances.

Addressing the 'National Conference on Public Administration and Citizen Centric Governance: Priorities, Policies and Strategies', organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, he said the Modi government's policy of 'maximum governance, minimum government' has been translated into reality by digital empowerment of citizens.

"The overall impact of this in the last nearly 10 years is the emergence of a new work culture which makes optimum use of latest technology, including artificial intelligence, to curb corruption, increase transparency, promptly address grievances and finally enable the citizen to become a core participant in governance," said Singh, the Union minister of state for personnel.

He said India was the first country to use Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to get rid of middlemen and check pilferage with the help of technology.

"Governance reforms introduced by Prime Minister Modi are not confined to governance, they have a huge socio-economic implication as well," Singh said.

He said technology is an important tool in improving services as deployed in the Integrated CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) portal and face recognition technology being rolled out by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

CPGRAMS allows raising of public grievances online.

Singh said IIPA will be the catalyst, grooming the youth of today to be the architects during Amrit Kaal to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. Emphasising on e-governance, he said it has led to easy, economic and environment-friendly functioning in the government.

