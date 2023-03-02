New Delhi, March 2: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) crossed the majority mark by winning 37 seats in Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people of the state.

PM Modi said that the double-engine government will keep working for the state's progress. "I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial-@BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double-engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result," the Prime Minister tweeted. Northern Angami-II Assembly Election Result 2023: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Takes Lead.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial-@BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

As the counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly elections continues, the BJP and its alliance partner crossed the majority mark needed to form the government in the state. Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest Updates on Winners of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

According to the latest trends shared by the Election Commission at 6:10 pm on Thursday, BJP won 12 seats while NDPP won 25 seats. Congress bagged 6 seats and is leading on one seat. The Republican Party of India (Athawale) got two seats in the Assembly elections.

The newbie Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested at 15 assembly constituencies this year, also managed to open their account by securing a win on two seats. The Naga Peoples Front has won two seats.

Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP candidate Neiphiu Rio won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes.

He bagged a total of 17,045 votes, which comes to 92.87 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat. Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along on Thursday won the assembly election from the Alongtaki constituency.

The state BJP chief defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by a margin of 3,748 votes. He bagged a total of 9,274 votes with a vote share of 62.5 per cent.

The state also got its first woman MLA, since it attained statehood 60 years ago, today, after Hekani Jakhalu, a candidate of the ruling NDPP won the Dimapur-III Assembly constituency. She defeated Azheto Zhimomi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by a margin of 1,536 votes.

Jakhalu secured 14,395 votes, bagging 45.16 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat. Independent candidates Neisatuo Mero and Kevipodi Sophie won the Pfutsero and Southern Angami-I seats respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)