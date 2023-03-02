The Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Result will be announced on March 02, 2023, as the counting will take place today. Nagaland saw voting on February 27 with 83 per cent of voters, which is around 13 lakh, casting their votes. Overall, the voting was conducted peacefully except for three constituencies. The NDPP-BJP combine seeks a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate. BJP candidate contesting from Zunheboto district's Akuluto constituency, Kazheto Kinimi, is an undeclared winner as his opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on February 10. Watch the Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 live streaming on ABP News below.

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Streaming on ABP News:

