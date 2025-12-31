New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organising a landmark cultural exposition titled "Lotus Light: Relics of the Awakened One", showcasing the revered Sacred Piprahwa Relics along with significant associated antiquities.

The exposition underscores India's enduring civilisational connection with the teachings of the Buddha and its commitment to preserving and presenting its rich spiritual heritage.

The prestigious exposition will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 3, at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, New Delhi.

The event marks a critical moment in India's cultural and diplomatic history, as the relics on display include repatriated sacred items of immense historical, archaeological, and spiritual significance, revered by Buddhist communities worldwide.

The Piprahwa Relics, discovered in the late 19th century, are widely believed to be associated with the mortal remains of Gautama Buddha, enshrined by the Shakya clan. Their repatriation and public display reflect India's continued efforts to protect its cultural patrimony and promote the universal values of peace, compassion, and enlightenment embodied in the Buddha's teachings.

The exposition will feature Sacred Piprahwa Relics and related antiquities, curated displays highlighting their historical, spiritual, and archaeological context, interpretive narratives emphasising India's role as the cradle of Buddhism, and a thoughtfully designed exhibition experience for scholars, devotees, and the general public alike. (ANI)

