New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several important metro projects in Delhi on March 8.

The Chief Minister said that two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur (Pink Line) and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park (Magenta Line), will be inaugurated.

In addition, the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase-V (A) will also be laid. Gupta said the total cost of these metro projects is more than Rs 18,300 crore, and they will further strengthen public transport in the national capital.

She said the Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur section is about 12.3 kilometres long and has eight elevated stations. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Pink Line will reach around 71.56 kilometres, making Delhi home to the country's first fully operational "Ring Metro".

The Chief Minister added that the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor, which is part of the Magenta Line, is about 9.92 kilometres long and has seven elevated stations. With this extension, the Magenta Line will extend to around 49 kilometres.

Gupta further said that under Phase-V (A), three new metro corridors will also be taken up for construction. These include the Central Vista Corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the Golden Line extension from Aerocity to IGD Airport Terminal-1, and the Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

According to the Chief Minister, these projects will significantly benefit commuters in the Delhi-NCR region by improving connectivity and making travel to the airport easier for residents of Noida, Faridabad and other areas.

She said the expansion of the metro network will also help reduce road congestion and curb pollution in the capital. (ANI)

