Gandhinagar, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present development projects worth crores to Gujarat during his two-day visit starting May 26. Ahmedabad city gets decked up in preparation for a road show upon PM's visit to Gujarat on 26 and 27 May. The road show in Ahmedabad will begin at 6:30 PM tomorrow and will be carried out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge.

DCP Traffic Ahmedabad (East Zone) said, "The Prime Minister is visiting Ahmedabad tomorrow, for which the Ahmedabad Administration is organising a road show. More than 50,000 people will participate in it. The Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory requesting people to avoid the route from Duffnala to Airport Circle to Indira Bridge from 3 PM... For those who have a flight, if they face any problems on the road, they can show their tickets to the traffic officer to take the route..." Mann Ki Baat 2025: Operation Sindoor a Reflection of Transforming India and United Against Terrorism, Says PM Narendra Modi.

On May 27, he will attend a special programme at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects valued at Rs 5,536 crore across various departments. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also grace the event.

PM Modi will inaugurate over 22,000 residential units built at a cost of Rs 1,006 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He will also inaugurate the Biodiversity Park in Surat, created by transforming unused land along the Kankra-Khadi riverbank, at an estimated cost of Rs 145 crore. In total, urban development projects worth Rs 1,447 crore under the Urban Development Department will be inaugurated, spanning key initiatives in Jamnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for urban projects valued at Rs 1,347 crore, including the Phase-3 development of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, which is planned at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. PM Narendra Modi Says India Must Increase Speed of Development, Work on Future-Ready Cities During 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog.

At the programme held at Mahatma Mandir, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 170 crore under the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for Water Resources Department projects exceeding Rs 1,860 crore, including the Tharad-Dhanera pipeline in Banaskantha at a cost of Rs 888 crore and the Deodar Lakhani pipeline at Rs 678 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gandhinagar, built at a cost of Rs 84 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new IPD block with OPD services in Ahmedabad, featuring 1,800 beds--including a 500-bed facility dedicated to infectious diseases--at a cost of Rs 588 crore. Prime Minister will also distribute cheques totalling Rs 2,731 crore to 17 Municipal Corporations and Rs 569 crore to 149 Municipalities under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

