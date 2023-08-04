New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country Sunday morning via video conferencing, a release from Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi has often laid stress on the provision of state-of-the-art public transport.

Noting that railways are the preferred mode of transport of people across the country, he has emphasised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1309 stations across the country.

As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 stations is being laid by the Prime Minister. These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores.

Master Plans are being prepared for the development of these stations as ‘City Centres’, with proper integration of both sides of the city. This integrated approach is driven by the holistic vision of the overall urban development of the city, centred around the railway station.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture. (ANI)

