New Delhi, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on May 22 and will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore in Bikaner's Deshnoke. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will travel to Bikaner and will undertake darshan at Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke.

'The Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore and also address a public function in Deshnoke, the PMO release stated. In line with his commitment to constantly improve and enhance the rail infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories of India, developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. GLEX 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says India’s Space Journey Is About Unity, Not Competition, Grounded in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ That Is ‘World Is One Family’.

"Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Deshnoke railway station, serving pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata Temple among others, is inspired with temple architecture and arch and column theme. Begumpet railway station in Telangana is inspired by the architecture of the Kakatiya empire. Thawe station in Bihar incorporates various murals and art works representing Maa Thawewali, one of the 52 Shakti Peethas and depicting Madhubani paintings. Dakor station in Gujarat is inspired by Ranchhodrai Ji Maharaj," the PMO stated.

The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities, including those for Divyangjan and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience. Indian Railway is marching towards 100 per cent electrification of its network, making railway operations more efficient and environment-friendly. In line with this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicate to the Nation Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km); Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line electrification. PM Narendra Modi ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Joe Biden’s Diagnosis With Prostate Cancer, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 3 Vehicle Underpasses, widening and strengthening of National highways. He will also dedicate 7 roadways projects in Rajasthan. The roadways projects, worth over Rs 4850 crore, will facilitate smoother movement of goods and people. The highways extend up to the Indo-Pak border, enhancing accessibility for security forces and strengthening India's defence infrastructure.

Furthering the vision of electricity for all and green and clean energy, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of power projects, including Solar projects at Bikaner and Nawa in Didwana Kuchaman, and Transmission Systems for Evacuation of Power Part B PowerGrid Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Part E PowerGrid Mewar Transmission Ltd. PM Modi will also inaugurate power projects, including the Solar project at Bikaner, the Transmission system for Evacuation of PowerGrid Neemuch and from Bikaner Complex, Augmentation of transformation capacity at Fatehgarh-II Power Station, which will provide clean energy and reduce carbon emission.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate 25 important state government projects across Rajasthan to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services, and water availability in the state. These include laying of foundation stone and dedication to the nation of projects for upgrading and maintaining 12 State Highways covering a total length of over 750 km, worth over Rs 3,240 crore; further expansion under the program includes an additional 900 km of new highways.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate power projects at Bikaner and Udaipur, the PMO stated. He will also inaugurate Nursing Colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, Dholpur which will play a key role in enhancing health infrastructure in the state. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various water infrastructure projects in the region, including Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project in Jhunjhunu District, Restructuring of Urban Water Supply Schemes in 7 Towns of Pali District under AMRUT 2.0, among others.

