New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Sunday (August 10) and will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several developmental projects in the state.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at around 11 am. Thereafter, he will flag off the Yellow line of Bangalore metro and undertake a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station.

At around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in Bengaluru. He will also address a public function.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project, having a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations worth around Rs 7,160 crore. With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over Rs 15,610 crore. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas.

PM Modi will also flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. These high-speed trains will significantly enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide a world-class travel experience to the passengers.

The Bengaluru metro is currently operated and maintained by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka.

According to the BMRCL's 2023-2024 annual report, the 19.15-kilometre-long yellow line will run from RV Road to Bommasandra, with 16 stations.

On August 2, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal also announced that PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Rs 5,056 crore project. Additionally, the proposed 44.65 kilometre phase 3 project will be built at the cost of Rs 15,611 crore.

"I am pleased to announce that the Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 Cr and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025," the office of the Union minister mentioned on X.

Currently, India ranks third globally in operational Metro network length and is soon to become the 2nd largest Metro network in the world. As metro systems cover greater distances, it is estimated that networks across the country serve around 1 crore people daily.

Bengaluru's 'Namma metro' is itself the second-longest metro network in the country, serving over eight lakh commuters daily. (ANI)

