New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday responded to the Opposition's jibe of just clapping and lighting candles during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for the people to maintain their morale at the time of global crisis.

Addressing the BJP workers in the national capital, Nadda said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, while the government, along with the entire population of 130 crore Indians, fought the battle of COVID-19, the Opposition just kept making fun of clapping or lighting candles."

"However, I want to say that clapping and lighting candles were the Prime Minister's message to people to wake up and fight against coronavirus disease, it was done to maintain their morale at that time," the BJP National President added.

Lauding PM Modi for never using the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme for political purposes, Nadda said, "PM Modi has put forward the political issues through different platforms. He addressed the 83rd episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat'. He never talked about politics through his monthly radio programme or used it for political purposes. He has talked about the culture of the country."

"PM Modi has talked to us about the diversity of festivals in our nation, environment, women upliftment, and Ayushman Bharat. He focused on sports and talked about youth empowerment, as well," Nadda added while talking about the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

"BJP now has a goal to gather every month to listen to and discuss 'Mann Ki Baat', in all 10.40 lakh booths till May, to connect with the nation," he said further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, addressed the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. This was the second last edition of the year.

Today, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP State President Adesh Gupta were present along with many workers gathered at Rambagh Park, Vasant Vihar in Delhi, and listened to the radio programme.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014. (ANI)

