Navi Mumbai, November 28: Nhava sheva police have booked two 16-year-old teenagers on Saturday after their collegemate's suicide. The victim, also 16, had commited suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan. The two accused were booked for abetment of suicide at Nhava Sheva police station.

Reportedly, the victim and the two accused had a feud. The victim had allegedly told a girl in the college that one of the accused was regularly indulging in drugs. Following this, the two accused attacked the victim, which was witnessed by a few college students. Mumbai Shocker: Teen Ends Life After Girl Rejects Marriage Proposal in Video Chat.

As per the reports, the victim had sent a message to his friend from a social media platform Instagram before committing suicide. In his message, he had alleged that he was taking drastic step after the two accused assaulted him and threatened to never show his face around the college campus. The body of the victim was found by his father, following which he rushed the victim to Panvel hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctors.

Earlier police had registered an accidental death case, but after the victim's father submitted the screenshot of the message in his complaint, police filed an FIR against the accused. "As the accused are minors, arrests have not been made yet. After filing a charge sheet, the two minor accused will be produced before the court." reported The Times of India, quoting investigating Inspector Madhukar Bhate as saying. An FIR was registered against the two accused under section 306, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

