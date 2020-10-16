New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished National Security Guard (NSG) personnel and their families on their 36th Raising Day, saying that NSG plays a crucial role in India's security apparatus.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to National Security Guard personnel and their families. NSG plays a crucial role in India's security apparatus. It has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism," Modi tweeted.

Also Read | NEET Result 2020 Today: NTA to Release Final Answer Key Soon, NEET UG Result Expected at 4 PM Online at ntaneet.nic.in.

He said India is proud of NSG's efforts to keep India safe and secure.

The NSG is Federal Contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Police Bust Gang of Human Traffickers in Sambhal, Arrests Three Persons While Rescuing Two Women.

The NSG is a force equipped and trained to deal wth specific situation and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. It was established in 1986.

Union Home Mininter Amit Shah also greeted the NSG saying, "The unparalleled capabilities of NSG to handle all odds makes them a distinguished force in the world. They have always protected the nation with their bravery, courage and dedication. India is proud of our elite force." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)