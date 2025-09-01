New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Ujiarpur MP Nityanand Rai on Monday strongly criticized Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav for his statement that he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "No one needs to be scared of PM Modi, and he doesn't ever talk about scaring anyone. He is working with a firm resolution to make the country self-reliant and make it a developed nation by 2047. They are scared because there are many ongoing cases against them. His father went to jail, and they are named in many scams."

Drawing a sharp comparison, Rai added, "I would like to ask Tejashwi ji -- Lord Krishna was born in a jail, have you ever visited the place of Lord Krishna's birth in Mathura? Today, Mathura has become developed due to PM Modi's efforts. Lord Krishna gave the knowledge of the Gita, but you are giving gyaan of corruption and family politics. So why are you talking about Lord Krishna? Their behaviour is like that of Kansa, but they speak about Lord Krishna."

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, had earlier said at a public meeting in Patna, "When my father himself arrested Advani ji, then why should we be afraid of Modi ji? We are not afraid of jail. Lord Krishna was also born in jail."

Rai, a former Bihar BJP President, also took aim at the Congress. "Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi have no right to speak on corruption; their rally today was a flop, so in frustration, they are saying anything. The ones who are corrupt are Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. Nitish Kumar, with the support of PM Modi, has done amazing development in Bihar," he said.

Referring to the Opposition's ongoing "Voter Adhikar Yatra," Rai remarked, "Today, I want to tell both Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi that the 1,300 km yatra they have done in 16 days -- Tejashwi Yadav, remember, if you had done the same yatra from 1990 to 2005, it would have taken at least 160 days instead of 16 days." (ANI)

