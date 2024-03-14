Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Union minister for communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to create an entire value chain of semiconductors in India.

"As part of our semi-conductor mission, PM Narendra Modi's vision is to create an entire value chain of semi-conductors in India, starting with design, fabrication, and ATMP ( assembly, testing, marking, and packaging). Below that is the talent pole. Below that are the entire gases, chemicals, and ecosystem, and below that is the layer for the semiconductor equipment," Vaishnaw told reporters after inaugurating Qualcomm's new design center in Chennai.

The minister said that now India has design, fabrication and ATMP capabilities in semi-conductors.

"We have a program with 104 universities spread all over the country where the world's latest design tools are available to students to learn and experiment to try out new ideas and that has really picked up so well," Vaishnaw said.

In yet another milestone in India's endeavour to ramp up its semiconductor ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for three new chip plants--two in Gujarat and one in Assam. Tata Group is setting up two of these three plants.

PM Modi participated in the event 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' virtually for the three semiconductor facilities with financial implications of about Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Last month, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the establishment of three more semiconductor units under ' the Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India. All three units - two in Gujarat and one in Assam -- will start construction within the next 100 days.

The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential.

The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified on December 21, 2021, with a total outlay of Rs. 76,000 crore. (ANI)

