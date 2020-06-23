New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 67th death anniversary.

"Tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee, the great son of Maa Bharti, on his death anniversary," the prime minister tweeted.

Mookerjee died in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1953 under mysterious circumstances.

