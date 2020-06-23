Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially introduced the Oppo Find X2 Series i.e. Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro in India last week. The sale date for both the smartphones was not announced by the company then. The Oppo Find X2 smartphone is now officially available for sale via Amazon India. The company has still not announced the sale date & price of the Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone. The Oppo Find X2 is offered with exciting offers such as flat Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, Rs 2,000 off on HDFC bank debit cards, up to Rs 7,650 off on exchange offers, no-cost EMI options & much more. Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Find X2 handset features a 6.7-inch ultra vision full HD OLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 3168x1440 pixels & 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the mobile phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP wide-angle camera with Sony IMX708 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX708 sensor & a 13MP telephoto shooter. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32MP snapper.

Oppo Find X2 India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the Find X2 runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1. The smartphone comes packed with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging facility. The Oppo Find X2 is offered with 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage configuration. In addition to this, the Find X2 handset comes with Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC & USB Type-C. The Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 on Amazon India for 12GB RAM & 256GB storage configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).