Aurangabad, Apr 27 (PTI) A total of 45.32 lakh persons have got loans amounting to Rs 4,606 crore under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said here on Thursday.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Says Promise of 'Marriage After Divorce' by Itself Does Not Amount to Cheating, Sets Aside Conviction of Man Accused of Forming Sexual Relations With Woman on Wedding Promise.

The PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme provides a platform for financial inclusion for street vendors through loans.

Also Read | Jerry Springer, Former US Talk Show Legend, Dies at 79.

Speaking at a loan distribution program organized in Sant Eknath Rang Mandir here, the Union Minister of State for Finance said, "The number of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries is 45.32 lakh across the country. In Mumbai's 24 zones, 104 banks were roped in to take the number of beneficiaries to two lakh. It was completed in 45 days."

Those who have repaid the first loan amount of Rs 10,000 under the scheme will be eligible for the Centre's Mudra scheme, Karad added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)