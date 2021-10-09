New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian space sector, on October 11, the PMO said on Saturday.

He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on this occasion.

Also Read | Eastern Ladakh Standoff: India, China to Hold 13th Round of Military Talks Tomorrow in Moldo.

The ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the prime minister's vision of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, the PMO said.

Also Read | ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 Dates Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Exam Timetable at icsi.edu.

The ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India, the PMO noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)