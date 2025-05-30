New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): On the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on May 31, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He will participate in Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan at around 11:15 AM in Bhopal.

Also Read | Venu Lambu Appointed LTIMindtree CEO and MD As Debashis Chatterjee Steps Down From Position for Personal Reasons.

As per the official statement, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Bhopal and address a public function.

Prime Minister will participate in Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan. He will also release a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin dedicated to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hails Caste Census Decision, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Historic Development Push in State.

The Rs 300 coin will feature a portrait of Ahilyabai Holkar. The Prime Minister will also present the National Devi Ahilyabai Award to a woman artist for her contribution to tribal, folk, and traditional arts.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for ghat construction works worth over Rs 860 crore on the Kshipra River, related to the upcoming Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 in Ujjain. Various structures like barrage, stop dam, and vented causeway to regulate the water flow of the rivers will also be built.

In a major boost to last-mile air connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Datia and Satna airports, opening new opportunities for industry, tourism, education, and healthcare in the Vindhya region.

In line with his commitment to improve travel infrastructure in the cities, the Prime Minister will inaugurate passenger services on the Super Priority Corridor of the Yellow Line of Indore Metro. It is expected to reduce traffic and pollution while offering a comfortable commute to passengers.

Prime Minister will transfer the first installment for the construction of 1,271 Atal Gram Sushasan Bhawans worth over Rs 480 crore. These buildings will provide permanent infrastructure to gram panchayats, helping them manage administrative functions, conduct meetings, and maintain records more efficiently, as per the official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)