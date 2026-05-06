India News | Police, CAPF Attacked While Investigating Previous Violence in Sandeshkhali: IGP Barasat Range

Sandeshkhali (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): Following an attack on police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Inspector General of Police (Barasat Range) Amit P Javalgi said on Wednesday that security forces were attacked while investigating earlier incidents of violence in the Nazat police station area of North 24 Parganas district.

Speaking to reporters, he explained that the unrest took place in Bamanberi village under Sarberia Gram Panchayat, where several houses had reportedly been targeted the previous day. When police and CAPF teams went to the area to investigate, they came under attack. During the incident, the Officer-in-Charge of Nazat police station sustained a gunshot injury to the leg, while a female constable and several CAPF personnel suffered minor injuries. All injured personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment.

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"This is the Najat police station area. In a place called Bamanberi within the Sarberia Gram Panchayat, some houses were attacked yesterday. Police arrived here to investigate along with CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel, and they were attacked. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazat was shot in the leg, some CAPF jawans sustained minor injuries, and a lady constable was also injured. They were immediately sent to the hospital," Javalgi told reporters.

He mentioned that senior district and police officials later visited the site to assess the situation. Based on initial questioning, authorities identified individuals allegedly involved in the violence. Police conducted raids and have arrested four people so far, while efforts are underway to apprehend others linked to the incident.

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"Senior officers from the district and police administration arrived here to verify the situation. We detained several people for questioning, through which we identified specific individuals. We conducted raids and have arrested four people involved in this; others are currently being pursued for arrest," said the IGP.

According to the IGP, preliminary findings indicate that the violence may be connected to disputes over control of local fish farming reservoirs, known as "bheris." He said some groups allegedly attempted to take over these water bodies, leading to attacks on certain families. Officials also reported recovering explosives from parts of the area, which are being seized as part of the ongoing investigation. Police said further action is in progress.

"The primary motive behind this incident appears to be related to the large reservoirs (bheris) in this area where fish are farmed. They attacked certain families in an attempt to seize control of these reservoirs. We are speaking with the victims and arresting those involved. Bombs have also been recovered from some areas and are being seized. All necessary action is being taken," said the IGP.

The incident took place in the Bamangheri area (Ward No. 14) of the Sarberia-Agarhati Gram Panchayat under the jurisdiction of Nazat Police Station. According to sources, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazat Police Station, Police Constable from Rajbari Outpost and a female police official sustained gunshot wounds. Additionally, two jawans from the central forces were also shot.

All the injured were taken to the Minakha Rural Hospital, following which they were separately transferred to other hospitals in Kolkata. Upon investigation, the agencies recovered bag filled with bombs from the incident spot.

According to a local, she saw a group of boys running through her yard while she was hiding under the bed along with her family. She stated that the police broke the door of her house and took her family with them, after which they were released in the morning.

The local also said that heard gunshots while accusing the police of arresting five tribal and four people from Muslim community.

"A group of boys was running while we were hiding under the bed. Seeing the police, they fled through our yard. The police then broke down the door and took us into custody. We were released the following morning, but our family members were not. They arrested five members of our tribal community and four Muslims. We heard gunshots, but at the time, we mistook the sound for a door slamming or the rattling of the asbestos roof. We didn't know who was out there, so we locked ourselves inside the house. This occurred in the area of Baman Gheri No. 14."

The incident comes amidst ECI's stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state. (ANI)

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