Tamil Nadu Government Formation 2026: Congress Extends Conditional Support to Vijay’s TVK

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Chennai, May 6: The Congress party on Wednesday formally announced its support to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, while making it clear that the backing would remain conditional on keeping “communal forces” away from the alliance. A statement issued by Congress' Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said TVK President C. Vijay had officially sought the party’s support after emerging as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The Congress described the electoral verdict as a strong mandate for a “secular, progressive and welfare-oriented government” rooted in constitutional values.

The party said the people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth, had chosen TVK and Vijay to lead the state. “The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend full support to the TVK to form the government,” the statement said. However, the Congress underlined that its support would depend on TVK ensuring that “communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India” are kept out of the proposed alliance, an apparent reference to the BJP and its allies. Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Congress Decides To Support Vijay’s TVK After Party Falls 10 Seats Short of Majority.

The development assumes significance as TVK, contesting its maiden Assembly election, secured 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118 seats by just 10 seats. The Congress, which won five seats as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, could play a key role in helping Vijay stake a claim to form the government. The statement further said the alliance between TVK and the Congress party would seek to revive the legacy of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj while remaining committed to the social justice ideals of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and the constitutional vision of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. ‘Backstabbers’: DMK Leader's Cryptic Post As Congress Considers Supporting Vijay’s TVK.

Congress Extends Conditional Support to Vijay’s TVK

The Congress has agreed to support TVK in forming a government in Tamil Nadu. "Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India," says a press release by AICC in charge Tamil Nadu,… pic.twitter.com/KeItBf1hRq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2026

Calling the understanding between the two parties a “historic responsibility”, Congress said the partnership was not limited to government formation alone but would also continue into future local body, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections. The statement also said Vijay and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were committed to respecting the people’s verdict and fulfilling the aspirations of Tamil Nadu, particularly those of the youth.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).