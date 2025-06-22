Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) The Kolkata Police commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders on the assembly of five or more persons at some places under its Kalighat and Alipore police stations in the southern part of the city for 60 days, according to notifications by the force.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee reside in the Kalighat police station jurisdiction area.

The notifications came soon after the detention of West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and a London-based doctor after their brief interaction on the roadside in the nearby Bhavanipur area.

The notification said there are sufficient reasons for demonstrations, rallies or meetings by a section of public or an organisation thereby causing breach of peace and danger to human life in the area.

The order under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) prohibits from June 24 to August 22 or until further order, "any unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of lathi, any lethal or other dangerous weapons or doing of any act which is likely to cause breach of peace" within the said area.

In a notification, the restrictions were put in place in parts of Harish Mukherjee Road and its peripheral areas.

A separate notification also imposed similar prohibitory orders in some areas under the Alipore police station.

The notifications said that the prohibitory order was being issued "to ensure immediate prevention of breach of peace, disturbances of the public tranquility in the said area in view of the larger public interest."

In a dramatic flashpoint echoing the UK's 'Kellogg College Lecture' controversy, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and London-based doctor Rajatshubhra Bandyopadhyay were detained for several hours by the police on Friday, moments after they held a brief roadside interaction at Bhawanipur, near to the area where the prohibitory orders were imposed under Kalighat police station area.

The BJP has alleged that the detentions were linked to the doctor's now-famous confrontation with Chief Minister Banerjee during a lecture at Kellogg College, Oxford University, in March.

The episode had unfolded after Majumdar, defying police restrictions, headed to Harish Mukherjee Road to meet the doctor, a British passport holder, at his residence.

