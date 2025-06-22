Bareilly, June 22: A tempo carrying devotees returning from Manauna Dham went out of control and collided with an electric pole in this Uttar Pradesh district, killing a woman and a child and injuring six other devotees, police said on Sunday. Circle Officer, Aonla, Nitin Kumar said the incident took place on Saturday, when the devotees were on their way to Bareilly in a tempo after visiting Manauna Dham Shri Khatu Shyamji. West Bengal Road Accident: 4 Killed After Multi-Utility Vehicle Hits Dumper in Murshidabad District.

Between Aliganj and Majhguwa in the Visharatganj police station area, the speeding vehicle rammed into an electric pole and overturned, injuring eight people, including Shobha (35) and two-year-old Daksh alias Laddu, who were seriously injured. Kumar said the police took the injured to a hospital, where doctors declared Shobha dead. Daksh succumbed to the injuries on Sunday morning, he added. The officer said police have taken the tempo into custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)