Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): A high-level review meeting was held by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the recruitment scam in UKSSC. In the meeting, the CM directed that the investigation of the police should be expedited and the culprits should be identified and arrested, illegal property confiscated, said Chief Minister's Office.

He further directed that the action should be taken under the Gangster Act and PMLA, added the CMO.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the selection process should be started afresh by cancelling the examinations in which evidence of irregularities has been found and the examinations which are moving in a clean and clean manner should be conducted smoothly on time, as per the CMO.

He said that the examinations through which the tainted persons have got the appointment should be cancelled and action should be taken against them as per rules, a chairman should be appointed there as soon as possible for the smooth running of UKSSC.

Taking a strong stand on the shortcomings exposed in the recruitment process, the Chief Minister stressed getting all the culprits punished at the earliest. At the same time, he clarified the intention of the government to fill the vacancies in all the departments in a clean and transparent manner as soon as possible.

Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Abhinav Kumar and Secretary to Chief Minister Shailesh Bagauli were present in the meeting.

The case pertains to a written exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSC) in December 2021. This was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

However, there were widespread allegations that there were irregularities in the conduct of the test. Following these allegations, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called for a probe and strict action against those guilty. Following this, the secretary of the commission was removed from the post. A Special Task Force (STF) was also constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities. (ANI)

