Puducherry, Nov 12 (PTI) Puducherry added 66 fresh coronavirus infections and two related deaths on Thursday, pushing the overall tally to 36,179.

The COVID-19 toll climbed to 607 with two more fatalities.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the new cases were identified during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday.

The two patients who died of the viral infection were women and had complaints of COVID pneumonia. The deceased were in the age group of 58 and 82 years.

The Director said that of the overall 36,179 cases, 1,071 were active, 34,501 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

Kumar said 69 patients were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 percent and 95.36 percent respectively.

Of the total 3.51 lakh samples tested so far in Union Territory 3.09 lakh turned out to be negative and result of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

Puducherry region accounted for 50 out of the 66 fresh cases reported today while Karaikal had six, Yanam one and Mahe nine cases.

