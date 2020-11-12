Mumbai, November 12: A day ahead of Dhanteras 2020, gold and silver edged higher on Thursday in Indian markets though they remain sharply lower this week. On MCX, December gold futures rose 0.35 percent to Rs 50,339 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.38 percent to Rs 62,780 per kg. Gold Price Today: Price of Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 50,425 Per 10 Gram, Silver Down to Rs 62,832 Per Kg Ahead of Dhanteras 2020.

According to experts, gold is expected to stage a recovery during Dhanteras and Diwali 2020, however, it may not be as robust as 2019 due to economic crisis situation caused by coronavirus and high price of the yellow metal. Dhanteras falls on November 13 and it is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold and silver.

According to Good Return website, the price of a 10-gram 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,660 in Mumbai. On the other hand, customers in Delhi need to spend Rs 53,620 for a 10-gram 24 carat gold on Thursday. In Kolkata, customers will have to dish out Rs 52,540 for a 10-gram 24-carat gold.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).