Puducherry, Aug 10 (PTI) Puducherry added 101 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the overall caseload to 1,21,766.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,699 samples and spread over Puducherry 58, Karaikal 21, Yanam 3 and Mahe 19.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After DA Hike, Here’s Another Good News for Central Government Employees.

The active cases were 851 of whom 194 were in hospitals and the remaining 657 in home isolation.

While 84 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,19,115.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Held For Cheating With Hi-Tech Gadgets in Exam.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during last twenty-four hours and the total deaths due to infection so far remained 1,800.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu noted that the test positivity rate was 1.77 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 percent and 97.82 percent respectively.

On the vaccination front, 37,992 health care workers and 22,987 front line workers have been vaccinated against the pandemic so far in the Union Territory. The health department has also inoculated 5.31 lakh people coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities. In all 7.43 lakh people including those who received the second jab have been vaccinated till date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)