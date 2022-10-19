New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Power discom TPDDL has so far installed three lakh smart metres in its distribution areas of north and northwest Delhi, according to a statement from the discom.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) was one of the first power distribution companies in the country to install smart metres.

"In 2017, TPDDL embarked on a journey to give more power to its customers on their power consumption and the deployment started in August 2018.

"The company has installed three lakh smart metres so far for various segments of consumers ranging from residential, commercial and industrial consumers," it said.

There is an approval of 8 lakh smart metres from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to TPDDL having 18 lakh consumers.

The remaining five lakh smart metres will be installed in the next three years after the CAPEX allocation is approved by the management, it said.

The discom started its smart grid - Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project in 2014 with a pilot project on automated demand response and, the specifications of communication technology were selected after a successful implementation report was submitted to DERC, it said.

Smart metres enable remote reading of consumption eliminating the need for the physical recording of the units consumed. It also helps consumers to track their consumption patterns and thus plan to save on their bills. Such metres also come equipped with other features like alerts of faults in supply or outages.

