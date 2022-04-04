New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Power distribution companies here have filed petitions with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) seeking suitable cost reflective rates, time-bound recovery of regulatory assets and reduction of pension surcharge in the tariff fixation for 2022-23.

The DERC has invited suggestions from stakeholders on the petitions of distribution companies -- BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL -- for the true up (reconciling) of expenses of 2020-21 and aggregate revenue requirement and tariff for 2022-23.

The petitions uploaded on the DERC website showed that the revenue requirement was Rs 9,187 crore for BRPL, Rs 4,409 crore for BYPL and Rs 7,001 for TPDDL in 2020-21.

The revenue at existing tariff was Rs 7,781 crore for BRPL, Rs 4,033 crore for BYPL and Rs 6,292 crore for TPDDL in 2020-21.

The standalone revenue gap for the three distribution companies (discoms) has been computed to be around Rs 2,968 crore.

The accumulated revenue gap was Rs 18,055 crore for BRPL, Rs 11,006 for BYPL and Rs 3,564 crore for TPDLL, according to the petitions.

The rate of electricity in Delhi has not increased in the last six to seven years, with the Kejriwal government providing full subsidy on consumption of 200 units and up to Rs 800 on consumption of 201-400 units.

BSES discoms -- BRPL and BYPL -- have proposed time-bound recovery of regulatory assets(previously incurred expenditures), tariff simplification, fixed charges on maximum demand indicator for domestic consumers, surcharge on excess load for domestic consumers and a suitable cost effective tariff.

TPDDL, among other things, has requested for rationalisation of tariff by matching recovery of fixed cost of discoms, progressive rationalisation of tariff in domestic consumer segment, reduction of pension trust surcharge and shifting of the liability beyond 3.8 per cent to the Delhi government.

It has also requested for concessions and benefits only to "honest" consumers and mandatory Aadhaar and PAN card for new and existing customers.

