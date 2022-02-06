Dhanbad, Feb 6 (PTI) Two powerful IEDs, weighing 10 kg each, were recovered by security forces in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was launched by a team of police and 154 batallion CRPF, following which the recovery was made from the remote Ganeshpur village in Topchanchi police station area on Saturday, they said.

The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were planted at a road, targetting the security forces, they added.

The IEDs were deactivated in time, averting a major attack, police said.

