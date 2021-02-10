Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Young Maharashtra-based artist Prashant Shashikant Patil's artworks will be exhibited in the CIMA gallery in Kolkata from February 12 to March 13.

Shadows created are an integral part of the artworks of Patil, which can be best described as "sculptural drawing installations", the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA) said in a statement.

"Patil uses an innovative medium to create his 3D drawings - the hot glue gun. The glue gun drawings produced a smooth, raised surface which could be seen not only visually but it is also tactual," the statement said.

In many of his works, the winner of the CIMA award of 2019 combines the glue with natural dyes or mud collected from villages.

"Even the dust collected over time in his sculptural drawings became a medium and part of the artwork," the statement said.

The month-long exhibition will be the first solo of Patil who did his Master of Fine Arts from Visva-Bharati university, it said.

