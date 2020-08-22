Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday expressed hope that with the blessings of the deity, which is widely revered as the remover of obstacles, the coronavirus crisis ends in the state.

Koshyari, in his message said, "The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi also denotes the significance of the cycle of birth, life and death. Ganesha, who is also known as the Lord of new beginnings, is worshipped as the remover of obstacles."

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava Selected For ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019’ in Air Adventure Category; IAF Congratulates.

"It is believed that when the idol of the Ganesha is taken out for immersion, it also takes away with it various obstacles from our lives. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be upon the people of Goa so that the obstacles of the COVID-19 epidemic and its negative effects are conquered by the people," he said.

Lord Ganesh is the symbol of dedication, loyalty and protection, the governor added.

Also Read | Rajasthan May Receive Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall in Next 24 Hours: MeT Department.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his message appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the SoPs and guidelines during the festival.

"The safety guidelines are prescribed in order to celebrate a hassle-free and safe Ganesh Chaturthi. I pray to the Almighty to take away all the sorrows, pain and stress caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us all vow for our own as well as the safety of others," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)