New Delhi, Oct 18: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam with immediate effect after he put down his papers following a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event. Delhi: AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s Presence at Conversion Event Sparks Row, BJP Calls for His Removal

The Delhi government had accepted Gautam's resignation and forwarded it to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for approval, who had sent it for the President's approval last week.

A notification issued on Tuesday by the Union Home Ministry said, "The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam, a minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect." Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns After Controversy Over Religious Conversion Event

Gautam, who was in charge of the social welfare portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, resigned from his post on October 9 amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion programme where Hindu deities were renounced by hundreds of people.

Gautam said that he resigned as minister as he did not want the Aam Aadmi Party to be in trouble because of him.

