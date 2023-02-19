New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Arunachal Pradesh from February 20.

Murmu will be on a two-day visit to the state, President's Secretariat said on Sunday.

The President will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State Government in Itanagar.

On February 21, 2023, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar.

Currently, President Droupadi Murmu is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, which started on Saturday. (ANI)

