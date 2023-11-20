Baripada, Nov 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu reached Baripada in Mayurbhanj district on Monday morning, beginning her three-day visit to Odisha.

She reached the Police Lines in Baripada on an Indian Air Force helicopter, and was received by Governor Raghubar Das, Union MoS for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu, who is also the local MP, and state ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka.

From there, the president went to attend the inaugural session of the 36th Annual Conference and Literary Festival of All India Santali Writers' Association, officials said.

Later in the day, she will inaugurate an Eklavya Model Residential School at Kuliana, they said.

