New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday graced the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College at Ernakulam, Kerala, today (October 24, 2025), according to an official statement from the President's Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that St Teresa's College has been promoting women's education in India with steadfast commitment to spiritual values. This is a great contribution to social transformation and nation-building. We should deeply acknowledge the vision and legacy of distinguished personalities who built this institution and led it through a century of sustained accomplishments.

The President said that women from Kerala have given leadership to the nation. Fifteen exceptional women members of the Constituent Assembly added rich perspectives in the making of the Constitution of India. Of those fifteen outstanding women, three were from Kerala. Ammu Swaminathan, Annie Mascarene and Dakshayani Velayudan had influenced deliberations on fundamental rights, social justice and gender equality, as also on several other important aspects.

"The first lady to become a High Court Judge in India was Justice Anna Chandy. In 1956, she became a judge in the High Court of Kerala. Justice M. Fathima Beevi made history when she became the first lady judge in the Supreme Court of India in 1989," the President said.

The President said that the bright women students of St. Teresa's College represent young India, thriving India and vibrant India. She underlined that the active participation of women is necessary for the country to leverage its demographic dividend.

She highlighted that Gender Budget allocation has increased four and a half times during the last decade. Women-led MSMEs nearly doubled between 2011 and 2024. One of the key pillars for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is to achieve 70 per cent women workforce participation. Women from different socio-economic segments have been driving India's progress.

She was happy to note that alumnae of this college have been playing a positive role through their contribution to the growth and development of the country.

The President was happy to note that St Teresa's College has taken up the project to promote Sustainability, Leadership and Agency through Education, which is called SLATE.

She said that by taking up this project, the college has demonstrated its commitment to the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020. Connecting young people with India's targets under the Sustainable Development Goals and also enabling them for the jobs of tomorrow are praiseworthy aims of the project.

She said that Higher Education Institutions like St. Teresa's College will help India emerge as a knowledge super-power. (ANI)

