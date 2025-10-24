New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): In a major counter-terror operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two ISIS operatives who were allegedly planning to carry out a terror attack in a high-footfall area of the national capital during the Diwali festive season.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, both accused identified as Adnan and Adnan were in contact with a foreign handler suspected to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border. The duo had conducted reconnaissance of several crowded locations, including a prominent mall in South Delhi, and were reportedly preparing for an attack around Diwali.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping His Minor Daughter in Anantnag.

During the operation, the police recovered a laptop, several pen drives, incriminating videos, ISIS propaganda material, and a flag. Investigators also seized electronic components and a wristwatch, which were suspected to be used in the process of making an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

They also recovered incriminating material including a video of vow of allegiance for ISIS.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? 18-Year-Old Indian Student With UAE Golden Visa Dies Due Cardiac Arrest in Dubai During Diwali 2025 Celebrations.

One of the accused, Adnan, was earlier arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in June 2024 for issuing threats on social media to kill the person who ordered a survey. He was reportedly handling online propaganda and media-related work for the terror group. The second Adnan, whose father is a government employee, was apprehended from Sadik Nagar on October 16.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both were using multiple Instagram accounts to circulate extremist content and to stay in touch with their foreign handlers. The Special Cell had been monitoring the suspects for several months, with parallel leads developed in Delhi and Bhopal's Karond area.

Both the accused were in touch with foreign handlers and were planning to execute a terror strike in Delhi during the festive season. The recovery of incriminating material and electronic devices indicates their deep association with ISIS ideology.

The operation was executed by a team led by Inspector Sunil and Inspector Dhiraj, under the supervision of senior officers of the Special Cell.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and trace the exact communication network of their foreign handler. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)