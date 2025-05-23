New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu honoured the bravery and supreme sacrifice of Captain Deepak Singh, a brave son of Uttarakhand, by conferring the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

According to defence officials, Captain Deepak Singh was killed in action during the ongoing operation in Assar, Doda, in August 2024. He was from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid heartfelt tributes to Captain Deepak Singh, expressing their deep condolences to his family. CM Dhami emphasised the heroism of Captain Singh and the significant impact of his ultimate sacrifice on the nation's spirit and the people of Uttarakhand.

"In August 2024, during an encounter with terrorists, despite being injured, he showed unmatched courage and attained martyrdom while protecting the nation till his last breath. The military land of Uttarakhand is proud of this brave son", said Dhami, taking to his Twitter(X).

President Droupadi Murmu conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Phase-I of Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying raw courage, unparalleled bravery and total disregard to personal safety in the line of duty, as per the ministry.

The bravery, which has been awarded, was displayed during various operations related to counter-terror/counter-insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East. "Dreaded terrorists were neutralised & apprehended during these operations, and arms & ammunition were recovered," it added.

The Indian Navy officers led anti-piracy operations, resulting in the surrender of pirates and the rescue of hostages, while also demonstrating bravery during fire-fighting operations on a burning oil tanker, the statement added.

The statement added that the awardees from the Indian Air Force showed utmost courage in life-threatening circumstances during the rescue of aircraft while manoeuvring away from civilian areas to avoid any loss of life/property.

The gallant act of CRPF officers was performed in various operations in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism. Maoist insurgents were apprehended and weapons recovered, it added. (ANI)

