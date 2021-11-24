Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for his two-day visit here.

He was welcomed by Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath receiving President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh," President tweeted.

President Kovind will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on November 24.

On November 25, the President will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

