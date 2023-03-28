Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday visited the famed Belur Math, global headquarters of the Ramakrishna mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda in the late 19th century.

Murmu was received by Swami Suvirandaji Maharaj, general secretary of the Mission. She will be visiting the main temple of the Math as well as Swami Vivekananda's room in the complex.

The temple architecture of the `Math' complex is notable for having fused Hindu, Islamic, Christian and Buddhist art and motifs and draws thousands of visitors from all over the country and the world on most days. The `Math' has however been kept closed on Tuesday for all other visitors till 10 am in view of the President's security.

Later in the morning, the President will grace the UCO Bank's celebration of completion of 80 years as a bank.

The President is also scheduled to travel to Santiniketan later in the day to grace the annual convocation of the Visva-Bharati university founded by poet laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore.

Murmu arrived in Kolkata on Monday and visited Netaji Bhavan, where India's freedom movement's icon Subhas Chandra Bose had lived. She also visited Jorasanko, the Tagore family's home.

In the evening she was given a civic reception at Netaji Indoor Stadium where Governor C V Ananda Bose and chief minister Mamata Banerjee were present. PTI/SUS

