Varanasi, Dec 27 (PTI) Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan on Monday alleged that previous governments never told people about their revolutionaries and heroes and made them read about Akbar and Babar instead.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is to revive the stories of "our heroes and revolutionaries, the pages of which had been torn out of history books".

"The previous governments did injustice to us. They never told us about our heroes and revolutionaries. They obliterated our heroes. They taught us about Babar, Akbar .... We were kept away from the truth," he said at the launch of the three-day Kashi Film Festival here.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Neelkanth Tiwari said Prime Minister Modi "put an end to four-five problems the country had been facing so that it could be taken towards Ram Rajya".

These issues, according to Tiwari, included triple talaq, Article 370, Ayodhya dispute and the lack of a provision to grant citizenship to refugees from Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Modi brought an end to the Ayodhya dispute which had been going on for 500 years. He ended Article 370 because of which Kashmiri Pandits, the owners of that land, became homeless... A large number of women in India had been bearing the brunt of the practice of triple talaq," he said.

"The prime minister ended a problem that started at the time of Partition. A person who raised slogans of Vande Mataram would be forced to say 'Pakistan Zindabad' (after Partition). He would get three choices -- either accept Islam, kill himself or leave the country. When he would come to his motherland, he won't get citizenship," Tiwari said.

Kishan also tried to delink the film festival from the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, saying the Modi government inaugurates one thing or the other through the year.

The film festival in the Lok Sabha constituency of the prime minister is also the first film festival in Uttar Pradesh.

Those who attended the inaugural function included Kishan, Anupam Kher, Raju Srivastava, actor-director Satish Kaushik, and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Rahul Mitra and Ashok Pandit.

The Uttar Pradesh government is holding the film festival in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Union minister Anurag Thakur will attended the festival on Tuesday. Mathura MP Hema Malini would give a cultural performance on its second day.

