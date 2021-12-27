Ahmedabad, December 27: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Gujarat's capital city Ahmedabad on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Kamrul Shaikh. The incident took place in the Isanpur area of the city. Shaikh reportedly strangulated his wife, Marina Bibi Shaikh, to death. The accused was arrested on Monday, two days after the crime. Shaikh is a native of Kolkata. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Chops Live-In Partner's Nose After She Refuses To Give Money for Alchohol In Khandwa, Arrested.

Shaikh is a resident of Chandola Talav in Isanpur. The woman was staying separately in rented accommodation. According to a report published in The Indian Express, Marina Bibi's body was found on the night of December 25. There were strangulation marks on the body of the victim. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Faridabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Mother-in-Law by Slitting Their Throats.

A team of Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested the accused. During thr interrogation, the accused confessed his crime. Shaikh told the police that her wife had a house in Kolkata, and he wanted her to transfer it to his name.

"The duo had a fight a few days ago, and they were staying separately in rented residence at Chandola Talav for the past four days," reported the media house quoting a police official, as saying. Shaikh reportedly murdered his wife in a fit of anger. The police launched a probe into the matter.

