New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated judoka Tulika Maan, weightlifter Gurdeep Singh and squash player Sourav Ghosal on winning medals and making India proud at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to Tulika Maan for putting up a spirited fight and winning silver medal in judo at #CommonwealthGames. You have shown remarkable courage and passion to succeed at a young age. May you go from strength to strength and achieve more accomplishments in future events," the president tweeted.

Maan gave her all but came up short against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final to settle for a silver medal in the women's 78kg category at the Games.

"Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh for an excellent effort and winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have done India proud with your podium finish and spirited lifting. May you continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come," Murmu said in another tweet.

The-26-year-old Singh, son of a farmer, had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for the podium finish and India's first-ever medal in the heavyweight 109 kg category in the event on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to Sourav Ghosal for winning bronze medal in Squash men's singles at #CommonwealthGames. India is proud of you for you have broken a new ground by winning for India its first medal in men's singles squash," the president tweeted.

Ending a long-standing draught, Ghosal claimed India's first ever singles medal in squash -- a bronze -- at the Commonwealth Games.

