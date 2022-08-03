Raipur, August 3: A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his younger brother over money-related dispute in Raipur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at village Nimora on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said a senior police officer.

The victim allegedly spent money carelessly and would ask his brother for money often, as per preliminary probe. The two brothers had had a spat over the issue on Tuesday. Gujarat Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Rapes, Murders 70-Year-Old Woman in Surat; Arrested.

At night, the accused hit his younger brother with a pickaxe while the latter was asleep, the official said, adding that he has been detained and probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)